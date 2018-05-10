Operation Save Our Sons hosts summit for young men

Operation Save our Sons (Photo courtesy: Mayor Lenny Curry via Twitter)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Operation Save Our Sons mentored hundreds of local young men at its sixth annual summit Wednesday morning at Edward Waters College.

It’s a community effort based out of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Jacksonville's Northside.

Bishop John Guns started the effort several years ago, with the focus of teaching young men the difference between good and bad decision-making.

Through skits, organizers presented alternatives to drugs, gangs and violence.

Mayor Lenny Curry and State Attorney Melissa Nelson also attended the summit.

Curry also designated May 9 as Save Our Sons Day.

Mayor @lennycurry recognizes Bishop John Guns for his work with Jacksonville youth and Operation Safe Our Sons. #ilovejax pic.twitter.com/wVRLuDEldl — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) May 9, 2018

