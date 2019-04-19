Original Metro Diner to reopen after car crashed into landmark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The original Jacksonville Metro Diner will reopen Saturday after a car crashed into the landmark on Hendricks Avenue last week.

The chain's original restaurant, which first opened in 1992, will open back up at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, just in time for Easter. The reopening comes 12 days after it closed to repair damage from the after-hours crash April 8.

Managing partner Daniel Schellhorn told News4Jax that about 7:45 p.m. April 8, a Toyota Camry struck the building after the driver had to swerve to avoid another car on Hendricks Avenue. Schellhorn said the driver of the Camry was OK.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, as the Hendricks Avenue location closes its doors at 3 p.m.

The Metro Diner team credits support from the city; the Davoli family, Metro Diner's founders; construction partner Bill Holmes, with TWT Construction; and the community for getting the diner back into full operation in time to serve guests for Easter weekend.

"The city and community have been extremely supportive and accommodating in the efforts to get the diner back open as soon as possible,” Mark Davoli, who founded Metro Diner in Jacksonville, said in a news release. “Easter weekend has always been an important time for Metro Diner where we have served families and friends for decades. It was imperative to us to continue that tradition for our loyal guests and dedicated team members."

Beginning Saturday, the Metro Diner near San Marco will again be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please visit www.metrodiner.com.

