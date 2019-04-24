Over 1,800 crashes involving JSO cruisers in past 3 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From 2016 through 2018, Jacksonville police officers have racked up 1,823 crashes in both marked and unmarked cruisers, according to data from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

As of April 24, there have been a total of 181 crashes involving JSO cruisers in the year 2019, the Sheriff's Office said. 12 JSO cruiser crashes were reported to News4Jax in 2019.

During 2018, the safety review board amended two orders. One order was revised to prohibit officers from passing another police vehicle that is being operated in "emergency mode" without first coordinating with the operator of the other vehicle.

Another order was updated to require commanding officers who monitored a pursuit to complete a vehicle pursuit report within 24 hours of the pursuit.

The following crashes involving JSO cruisers were reported to News4Jax in 2019:

