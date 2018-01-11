Owner of Over Under Clothing pleads for return of stolen Airstream trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Surveillance video captured thieves stealing a 1977 classic Airstream travel trailer from the owner of a popular sporting apparel company, who relies on the trailer to make a living.

The silver, vintage trailer was stolen early Wednesday morning outside the office of Over Under Clothing off St. Augustine Road, between Emerson Street and University Boulevard.

When employees arrived at work, they noticed the trailer was missing. Then surveillance video from a business across the street confirmed what happened.

The video shows thieves in a pewter-colored Ford F-250 pickup truck driving away with the Airstream, which is covered with the Over Under logo on its sides.

The trailer belongs to Bryan Horn, the owner of Over Under Clothing, a local company that manufactures and sells custom-made apparel all across the United States.

“That was our livelihood," Horn told News4Jax. "That was our how we make our money. That’s how my guys get paid every two weeks, by using that trailer to go to different retailers and different shows.”

Surveillance video from the neighboring business shows the thieves casing the place and driving back and forth through the parking lot before driving off with Horn’s trailer.

From one camera angle, what appears to be two people can be seen in the pickup.

Horn described what happened when he watched the video for the first time with the owner of the surveillance cameras.

“I was watching the video and he said, 'This is going to hurt,'" Horn said. "We watched this truck, hook up to our livelihood and take it out from (under) everybody’s nose right here.”

Horn is desperately asking the thieves to return his property, saying he will not press charges if the trailer is brought back in one piece.

He said the theft was, essentially, someone taking food off his family's table.

“This is how we make our money and feed our families," Horn said.

Horn is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the trailer's return.

