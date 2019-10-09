Overflowing dumpsters finally cleaned at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overflowing trash at an Arlington apartment complex is finally being cleaned up.

People who live at the Laurel Pointe Apartments contacted News4Jax on Tuesday, saying trash had been overflowing the dumpsters for weeks and that nothing was being done.

That changed Wednesday morning. The city is not responsible for the cleanup and the apartment complex is supposed to pay the trash company, Advanced Disposal, for the pickup.

After News4Jax brought the issue to the city's attention, leaders said Advanced Disposal contacted them and sent a crew to clean up the trash as a courtesy to residents.

The sight of a garbage truck at the Laurel Pointe Apartments was a welcome sight for many people who live there.

"We're glad at least something is being done," said Jonathan Brannen, a resident.

Neighbors told News4Jax the trash had been overflowing out of the dumpsters for roughly two to three weeks.

"Kids play out here all the time. I have kids. Its just not a good thing at all," said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

Jonathan Brannen relies on a wheelchair. He said the overflowing trash was attracting rodents and created challenges.

"I generate a lot of medical waste, so we're having to take it offsite just so it's not piling up and creating some kind of who knows what," Brannen said.

Property managers told News4Jax a misunderstanding between the apartments and the trash company, Advance Disposal, caused the delay for trash pickup.

"I'm hoping that with the fact that you guys are out here and the city is out here that somebody somewhere within the company is going to realize we've got to fix this," Brannen said.

News4Jax requested comment from the apartment's corporate company, Kole Management. A spokesperson did not immediately respond on Wednesday. A request for comment was also not immediately returned from Advanced Disposal.

Laurel Pointe said residents can contact the office with any additional questions about trash pickup.

