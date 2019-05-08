Man concerned overflowing manhole could pose health hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A News4Jax viewer is concerned after he noticed sewer water overflowing from a manhole cover at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

The viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, said he took video of the overflowing water at The Commons Apartments. He's concerned the water could lead to health problems for the people who live there, including his nephew.

City records show a sewage overflow complaint was filed on Aug. 27, 2013. Another was filed on Feb. 6, 2018.

A statement from a manager for The Commons reads in part:

"We did not own the property in 2013 and cannot provide comment. The sewage problem last year was resolved. The equipment has been repaired."

The viewer said he recorded the video in the past 30 days. He believes management doesn't know about a new potential problem.

"It's not true that it's been fixed," the viewer said. "It may have been worked on back then but this is very much ongoing and particularly on the weekend and late afternoon."

