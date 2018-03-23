Jacksonville man has suspicions about who torched luxury cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police investigate an arson of vehicles burned early Friday morning at an apartment complex off Hodges Boulevard, but the owner thinks he may know who did it.

Jacksonville officers who responded to the fire at the Cape House Apartments about 3:30 a.m. found a lighter, a gas nozzle and a rag in the parking lot near the two 2015 Mercedes S-class vehicles burned. A 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked nearby was also damaged.

The State Fire Marshal has rule the case an arson.

A woman told police she saw a man ducking beside the two cars and apparently attempting to start the fire. She said said the man ran off when she yelled at him.

