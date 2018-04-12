Paintball wars: Attacks becoming more common

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dangerous trend across the nation of people firing paintballs at people, vehicles and buildings has arrived in Jacksonville, and police warn that anyone caught doing it will be arrested.

News4Jax just reported that two men involved in a paintball war in Arlington were arrested Tuesday night. We have now uncovered nine incidents over the last 13 days.

Three of them happened on or around the Edward Waters College campus. On March 30, 11- and 14-year-old boys in a crosswalk on 13th Street were bruised when they were hit by paintballs fired from a car. Last Saturday, paintball were fired toward the EWC cafeteria from a passing car, hitting one student. Later that same day, an angry customer at the Popeye's restaurant on Kings Road fired at the building as they drove off.

A total of three children and one college student were hit by the high-velocity paintballs.

Paintball as a competitive team sport has been around since the 1980s. It’s supposed to take place at paintball venues and people involved wear protective clothing. It's not clear when the sport spilled over into urban streets.

Paintball Adventures is organizing an event Sunday to redirect these random attacks to a safer location They believe paintball can keep people away from gun violence.

"We're killing our own," paintball event organizer Edward Jones said. "Lives lost, too many lives, too many sons, too many daughters."

"It’s a positive movement ... to get these people from off the streets and keep them from doing anything illegal," said Stanley Bossee, of Paintball Adventures.

The facility is features different types of trails and props designed to be used for paintball fights.

"I don’t know too much about robberies or any other kind of criminal (activity), but we haven’t been hearing about any shootings; we’ve been hearing about any killings," Bosse said. "So yeah, I believe that this has made a real statement to our people."

The paintball event is happening at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Paintball Adventures at 11850 Camden Road in Man Mateo. Organizers said representatives of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are welcome to attend and be a part of what organizers hope will be a positive event.

