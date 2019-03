JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A ceiling panel from the carousel at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens fell, hitting a young boy in the head on Friday, according to a zoo spokesperson.

J.J. Vitale said the boy was "bumped" on his head by the falling panel, but he was not hurt. Vitale said the family continued their day at the zoo after leaving the ride.

According to Vitale, the ride was immediately closed for an inspection.

