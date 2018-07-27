Parkland massacre survivors visit Jacksonville on 'Road to Change' tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A nationwide movement led by survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre is coming to Jacksonville.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have decided that their efforts, which include organizing school walkouts, converging on the Florida Capitol and staging March For Our Lives events, deserve a wider audience.

They embarked June 15 on a two-month summer “Road To Change” tour, which is coming to the River City with two events Friday.

The rally aims to draw attention to gun violence prevention and encourage more young people to register to vote. The voter registration drives are being staged in 50 cities, spanning 20 states.

"On March 24, we gathered together, we marched, and we demanded a change," said Jaclyn Corin, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior class president. "But the only way that change is truly going to be enacted is through voting."

The first of two tour events in Jacksonville will be a block party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jacksonville Landing. Organizers said there may be some security for the event, including bag checks.

The students will also participate in a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the University of North Florida.

The MSD students are visiting all 27 congressional districts in Florida, holding rallies and town halls to advocate for gun violence reforms and encourage young people to register to vote and stand up to lawmakers and the NRA.

Backed by two dozen of his classmates wearing matching "Road to Change" T-shirts, Cameron Kasky told reporters when the students announced the tour that he and his classmates will be targeting cities where the National Rifle Association holds the most sway with politicians, as well as communities rocked by gun violence.

"We can fix the political system," said Kasky, who just wrapped his junior year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "We do not have to surrender to dirty, awful politics."

The tour is part of a nationwide movement called “March For Our Lives,” which was started after 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas were gunned down on Valentine’s Day.

Students leading the movement are advocating for several gun law reforms, including universal background checks, stricter laws to ensure guns are stored securely by gun owners when they aren’t being used and a ban on high-capacity magazines.

David Hogg, one of the school's most visible student activists, said the students involved in the tour want to remind Americans that civic participation is an obligation.

"People have died for your right to vote," he said. "I don't care if you're a Republican. I don't care if you're a Democrat. You are an American. Do your duty as a citizen and vote."

