Passing resemblance: Gardner Minshew kitten look-alike up for adoption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It didn't take long for Jaguars fans to fall in love with Gardner Minshew. The same is true of a kitten that bears a passing resemblance to Jacksonville's rookie quarterback.

A News4Jax viewer shared an adorable photo of the headband-wearing, mustachioed feline ahead of Thursday's win 20-7 win over the AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans, and it quickly went viral.

As if that wasn't good enough, we have since learned that "Meowshew" is being fostered and is available for adoption through Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services.

So, whether you're a diehard Jaguars fan, cat person or some combination of the two, now is your chance to make a wonderful addition to your family and give this kitten a loving home.

The kitten will be featured Saturday on The Morning Show. So tune in at 8:50 a.m. to learn more.

