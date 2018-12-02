Man, 52, hit, killed while walking across Arlington Expressway, says FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A 52-year-old man was hit and killed by multiple cars around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.



Troopers tweeted about the crash on Arlington Expressway near Townsend Boulevard.

Duval County Fatal Crash:

Arlington Expressway and Townsend. Pedestrian struck by several cars. Pronounced deceased at Memorial Hospital. pic.twitter.com/pd75Bakcol — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) December 2, 2018

Troopers said a bicyclist was walking across the Arlington Expressway and was hit by a black Ford Focus. The man was rushed to Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the Focus, a 22-year-old woman, cooperated with troopers and it doesn't appear that any charges will be filed in the case.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his family members can be notified.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.