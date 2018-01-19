Pedestrian struck crossing Soutel Drive has died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed early Friday morning when he was stuck by a car at the intersection of Soutel Drive and West Moncrief Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Patrol units responded to the crash at 6:48 a.m. and found Ennio Foresta had been struck by a vehcile being driven southbound as he was crossing Soutel. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died.

JSO traffic homicide took over the investigation. Police have not named the driver who struck Foresta or said if that person would face any charges.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in Jacksonville so far in 2018.

