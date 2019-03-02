Family says man hurt in hit-and-run on Lem Turner has died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car Friday night on Lem Turner Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Jocelyn Wells said the man, who was believed to be about 60 years old, was crossing the street near Lem Turner Road when he was hit by a silver car. The driver didn't stop, continued driving and got onto I-95 southbound.

Since then, the family of the man identified him as Author Davis and said he died from his injuries.

This is the third fatality on Lem Turner Road within a month.

Jacksonville police are looking for the driver who hit the man.

The make and model of the car is unclear, but it's believed to have damage to the right front end.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

