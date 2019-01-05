Person extracted from vehicle after crash, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person had to be extracted from a vehicle early Saturday morning following a crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to a crash on Hendricks Avenue in the South Riverside neighborhood at 2:45 a.m.The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office blocked traffic in both directions as JFRD crews worked to free the trapped person, who has not been identified.

Just before 3 a.m. the person was extracted from the vehicle.

Crews are responding to the 3300 block of Hendricks Ave to a traffic accident with one person trapped. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 5, 2019

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or the condition of the victim.

