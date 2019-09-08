Boy hit twice during shootout outside Arlington apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A boy was shot twice Saturday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire on Townsend Boulevard in Arlington is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Greg Terrell said police received a call for multiple gunshots and a person shot around 5:20 p.m. Deputies said they found the boy in an apartment with two gunshot wounds in his back. Officers administered first aid until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to a local hospital.



Police have not given the age of the victim. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Terrell said that two boys were sitting on an electrical box on Townsend Boulevard two blocks south of Fort Caroline Road when a blue minivan stopped in the street. The boys and the people in the van talked, then shots were exchanged.

After the shooting, the minivan fled south. Police said the victim and the juvenile who was with him have been uncooperative.

Several apartments on both sides of the road were hit by with stray bullets.

If you have information regarding this shooting, you are encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 904-398-3775.

By News4Jax's count, this was the 14th person shot in Jacksonville in 15 days.

