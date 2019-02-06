Man hospitalized after being rescued from tree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to help a man with a medical issue who was stuck in a tree in the Hyde Park area of the city's Westside, authorities said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews, including a technical rescue team, were called about 3 p.m. to Wonderland Court, off Firestone Road. That's where they found a man in a tree, JFRD said.

Sky 4 video above the scene showed a ladder extending into a tall tree.

After the man was taken down on the ladder, he was put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, police said.

It's unclear what medical issue the man suffered.

