Jacksonville community invited to honor fallen K-9 officer this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of the Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park is giving our community a place to come out and honor fallen Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fang.

A suspected carjacker, Jhamel Paskel, shot and killed the police K-9 one week ago after a chase with police that ended at I-10 and Cecil Commerce Center Parkway, according to JSO.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Paskel was running from police when they released Fang, and the dog was shot to death.

Starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., the public is invited to sign a memorial book in tribute to Fang that will be at the Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park.

There is also a monument people can visit which is surrounded by six memorials. Fang's memorial will be going in the center.

"Whether it is an active duty police canine or a retired canine, we are here to honor any and all canines," said Jimmy Hughey, the owner of Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park.

He said the community has already started showing support by dropping off flowers, pictures and other mementos for the fallen police K-9.

"They felt relieved that they could come be a part of this, and it really warmed my heart," Hughey said.

The public memorial book will be at 4969 Beach Boulevard in Spring Glen Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., but Hughey said people can come out to pay tribute at any time.



At the end of the week, workers at the Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park will give everything that people bring out for Fang to his handler and the K-9 Unit at JSO.

