Play golf inside TIAA Field during Jacksonville event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars aren't the only ones putting in work at TIAA Bank Field.

The Upper Deck Event brings not football, but golf to the Jags stadium.

The event will be held on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

It is a two-player minimum when you select a tee time.

Players get to play a round of golf inside, get a complimentary set of golf balls and more.

"You’ll start and end your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends," the website says.

You get even more goodies when you upgrade to VIP.

The price starts at $85 for five hours of tee time.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.