Play group returns to park week after police say man exposed himself

JSO booking photo of Travis Alexander on image of Murray Hill Four Corners Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of children and their mothers returned Monday to the Murray Hill park where their weekly meeting was disrupted last week by a man who police said exposed himself in front of the children.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the mothers saw Travis Alexander, 33, walking around Murray Hill Four Corners Park just before 10 a.m. and made the children huddle up together on the ground, while the adults formed a circle around them. One of them called police.

Alexander then began masturbating in front of the children, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and lewd exhibition.

News4Jax learned Alexander had been Baker Acted 33 times before.

Heather Earley, one of the mothers involved last week, told News4Jax that her group had seen Alexander in the park before, but that he had never behaved that way before around them.

Now, they hope he never comes back, Earley said.

“I have lived in the neighborhood for a few years, and we have seen him walking around, but he has never been a problem,” Earley said.

Alexander lives only College Street, only a 5-minute walk away from the Lawnview Street park.

News4Jax learned last week that Alexander was accused of attacking Meghan Baldwin in 2013. He was charged with sexual assault, but the charges were later dropped.

Baldwin said she believes more needs to be done to protect the community from Alexander.

“What is it going to take? What is it going to take for this man to be somewhere safe? Who does he have to hurt?” Baldwin said. “He has hurt enough of us.”

Court records show Alexander was sent to a mental health facility for evaluation as early as 2011.

As Alexander sits in jail, Earley said she hopes the park remains a safe place for her play group's children.

“Everything is back to normal,” Earley said Monday. “We play and have a good time.”

Alexander remains in the Duval County Jail on $70,000 bond. He will be back in court March 21.

