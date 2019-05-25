Police: Dirt bike rider injured after running stop sign, hitting car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dirt bike rider suffered life-threatening injuries after running a stop sign and hitting a car early Friday evening near New Town, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Fairfax and West Fourth streets.

According to police, a man in his 30s was riding a dirt bike west on West Fourth Street when he ran a stop sign and struck a car traveling southbound on Fairfax Street.

The man riding the dirt bike, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the three adults in the car suffered minor injuries, but appeared to be OK.

Traffic homicide detectives were called to investigate.

