Police: 1 injured after shots fired in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was hospitalized after shots were fired Monday afternoon in the Royal Terrace neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to West 41st Street, near the intersection of West 45th Street and Moncrief Road, where ShotSpotter detected shots had been fired. At the same time, officers were called to a fire station on Myrtle Avenue, where an injured person had been driven.

Sheriff's Office Lt. J.M. Paris said investigators discovered the two calls were related.

Paris said the person who suffered an injury to the facial area was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. It's unclear how exactly the person was injured -- whether it was from glass, shrapnel or a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

