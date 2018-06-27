Police: Man shot on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Longbranch area on the city's Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. on Claudia Spencer Street, just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

According to police, a man in his 20s to 30s was shot outside. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown how many times the man was shot, but police confirmed that they found shell casings at the scene. Police said there was one witness, who will be speaking with detectives.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.