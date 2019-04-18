Police: 17-year-old wanted in business burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for a 17-year-old accused in a business burglary.

Alton Burnem is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 156 pounds.

Police did not say when or where the business burglary took place.

Police said Burnem has multiple prior arrests since 2016, including charges for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated battery, dealing in stolen property, auto theft, burglary, possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

‪Anyone who knows where Burnem is should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.