Police: Several cars broken into at UPS center in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several employees at a UPS distribution center in Northwest Jacksonville had just ended their shifts early Friday morning when they walked out and found that their car windows had been smashed.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, nine employees at the UPS Customer Center on James E. Casey Drive, off of Pritchard Road, discovered sometime after 1:30 a.m. that their vehicles had been broken into.

"I saw the glass on the ground and then he was like, 'All of our cars got broken into,'" said one employee, who wished to remain anonymous.

Investigators said all of the car doors were locked. The police report shows that none of the car doors had to be opened after the windows were smashed.

Police also wrote in the report that they couldn’t find any evidence indicating what the thieves used to break the windows.

According to police, thieves stole many items -- including an electronic tablet, cellphone and prescription medications -- from four of the cars.

Employees said the crooks also caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

The employee who spoke with News4Jax said the thieves took personal items from his car, and it cost him more than $200 to repair his window.

"I hope the people who did this are brought to justice," he said.

Despite a sign saying the parking lot is monitored by 24-hour surveillance, police said that they couldn't find any security cameras facing the parking lot of the business.

"It's kind of unsettling," the employee said. "You go to work and think that your car would be safe, especially with security."

He added that he also learned a lesson to never leave valuable items in his car.

Since all of the employees were inside during the break-ins, police said, they don't have any suspect or witness information.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

According to JSO, as of Wednesday, there had been 1,220 car break-ins reported in Jacksonville this year -- down 22 percent from last year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.