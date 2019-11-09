Child found wandering in Jacksonville at 3:30 a.m. identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have located the parents of a 4-year-old boy named Kendrick who was found about 3:30 a.m. Friday wandering along Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was told that the parents gave the boy cold medicate before the family went to sleep Thursday. When they woke up, they found the front door of their apartment unlocked and the child gone.

By the time the parents called police, Kendrick was already located and JSO had posted his photo with an appeal to locate his family.

The parents told News4Jax they and the boy's siblings were in the apartment all night and were upset when they learned he was gone.

JSO posted a tweet thanking the community for its help.

***UPDATE: This child has been identified. Thank you for sharing!*** https://t.co/aeHxwrJ4EJ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 8, 2019.

