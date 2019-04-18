Police: 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted on assault charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Wednesday night asked for the public's help locating a man who they said is "armed and dangerous."

Victor Bermudez, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said he was recently seen in the Arlington and Southside areas but could be anywhere. He's described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

