Police: Arrest made after man thrown from truck during carjacking dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a carjacking that occurred in August, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Johnathan Alexander Green, 22, was ordered held on $625,000 bond, records show. He was charged with murder, carjacking, giving a false name to law enforcement and battery.

According to the Sheriff's Office, police responded to the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Eve Drive East at about 7:19 a.m. on Aug. 23. Investigators learned a carjacking had occurred in the area.

A witness, police said, told officers the suspect jumped into the driver's side of the victim's truck. The victim, a man, then jumped into the passenger's seat and was partially hanging out of the truck.

According to police, the victim was thrown from the truck as the suspect drove out of the parking lot. The victim later died from his injuries on Aug. 29. The medical examiner has since ruled his death a homicide.

The victim was not identified.

