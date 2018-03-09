Police arrest man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Tuesday arrested a Jacksonville man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in October.

Eric Felton, 49, is charged with kidnapping of a child and sexual battery.

Previous Story

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the girl was walking near West 45th Street, just west of Moncrief Road, about 4 p.m. Oct. 9 when Felton drove up in a dark-blue four-door sedan and threw a cellphone out of the car window.

Police said he got out of the car, then forced the girl inside and drove her to an alleyway in the downtown area near the Florida State College at Jacksonville campus on West State Street. There, police said, he sexually assaulted her, according to the incident report.

Police said he later released the girl.

Nearly five months later, court records show Felton was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail.

Jacksonville parents were relieved to learn of the arrest.

"I think its great. I just know that there's many more out there, so we have to be careful with our kids," said a mother named Deshandra, who has a daughter of her own.

News4Jax reached out to JSO for details about how Felton was arrested, but had not yet received those as of Thursday evening.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.