US marshals arrest Clay County fugitive at Northside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wanted in Clay County was taken into custody early Tuesday evening at an apartment complex on Jacksonville's Northside, U.S. marshals said.

Jacksonville police were called about 5 p.m. to assist federal agents with an investigation at the River City Place Apartments on Dunn Avenue, just west of Interstate 95.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Sky 4 helicopter captured aerial footage of the man being taken into custody, which was confirmed by marshals.

The man was wanted for violation of probation, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.