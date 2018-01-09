Police: Man shot, injured in front of Northwest Jacksonville apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 30s was injured in a shooting Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called just after 5:30 p.m. to a person shot in front of an apartment complex on West 22nd Street, just east of Moncrief Road.

Before officers arrived, police said, a person drove the victim to an area hospital.

Investigators learned the victim had been shot in the arm and leg, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said a vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

It's unclear whether the shooting was a drive-by, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

