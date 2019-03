JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pursuit of a burglary suspect ended in Riverside Wednesday evening when Jacksonville police said a sport utility vehicle crashed into a power pole, narrowly missing a salon.

Derek Lakoskey, 27, of Jacksonville, is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer in a patrol vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

Lakoskey was booked into the Duval County jail early Thursday morning and was ordered held on $255,000 bond, online jail records show.

The incident unfolded Wednesday night when Lakoskey, who was wanted on a burglary warrant, was spotted by police in an Isuzu Rodeo SUV parked next to an ATM in a Lakeshore-area parking lot at Blanding Boulevard and Shirley Avenue, according to an arrest report.

The report stated an officer in a marked Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol SUV with its emergency lights on approached the Isuzu and made eye contact with Lakoskey. What happened next was redacted from the report, but shortly afterward, officers saw the Isuzu driver and chased him to Oak Street near the corner of Barr Street -- about three miles away in Riverside.

That's where, according to the report, the Isuzu slammed into a power pole and came dangerously close to hitting a nearby salon. Police said they were able to take Lakoskey into custody there and place him in handcuffs after a brief struggle.

The report noted Lakoskey, whose driver's license was suspended, was treated by paramedics. The Isuzu, which the report said had a Texas license plate, was towed away from the scene.

It's unclear from the heavily redacted arrest report why Lakoskey is also charged with aggravated battery on an officer, but the report listed an officer as a victim.

The SUV somehow ended up right next to a salon after police said it crashed into a pole.

