Police: Child undergoes surgery for skull fractures, woman arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant after an investigation into the head injuries doctors found in August when a girl in her care was brought to the emergency room, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Jacqui Lyne Carter is charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, the girl had multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds that required emergency surgery.

Police said they questioned a man who lives with Carter, and he told them he came home from work, and found a lump on the girl's head. He said he questioned Carter about the injury, and she told him the girl had bounced too hard in a bouncer, fell out and hit her head. According to the arrest report, when he pressed the issue, Carter refused to say anything else, other than she wanted a lawyer, and he took the girl to the emergency room.

When doctors told police the injuries were the result of blunt force trauma, they got the arrest warrant.

Carter was arrested last week on the warrant. She’s being held in the Duval County jail on $300,000 bond, online jail records showed Tuesday evening.

