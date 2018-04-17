Police: Couple charged with child neglect after kids found in filthy home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A couple were arrested Friday after Jacksonville police said their children were found living in a filthy home.

George Castle, 40, and his wife, 39-year-old Theresa Castle, each face one count of child neglect.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police discovered their four children living in "extreme environmental conditions" at their Tallyrand home.

Police said they found the home cluttered with garbage, smelling of cat urine; exposed electrical outlets; a toilet that didn’t work and was filled with feces; and laundry on the overgrown lawn.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was called in February.

According to an arrest report, DCF told police that one of the children had a burn on the arm, which was from cooking. DCF moved the kids into a suitable place.

The couple were booked into the Duval County jail, where they're each being held on $50,000 bond, jail records show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.