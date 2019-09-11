Police: Hundreds of child porn images found on Jacksonville man's computer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested after investigators found thousands of files including child porn or child exploitation material on devices in his home, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The report shows Michael Anthony Atkins, 36, was arrested Aug. 30. He was charged with possession of photographs of sexual performance by child and promotion of child porn. He's facing a total of 22 charges.

According to the report, a detective with the Clay County Sheriff's Office tracked down a computer that was used to download hundreds of images and videos of child porn in 2017. The downloads were tracked to Atkins' home on Jacksonville's Westside and a judge approved a search warrant of the home.

During an interview, the police report said, Atkins admitted he used software to obtain child porn, saying he "needed help."

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 30, 2019, forensics results determined at least three devices that were linked to Atkins contained over 1,000 child porn files. The report said over 7,000 files that involved "child erotica and.or age difficult pornography" were also discovered.

Atkins was arrested Aug. 30 and held on a $550,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Sept. 23.

