2 charged after string of armed robberies, officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday identified two suspects in a string of armed robberies that led to an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an undercover investigation on Saturday night when officers noticed 18-year-old Ejon Syree Davis and 22-year-old Elijah Scott Davis, who matched the description of the suspects, in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said the investigation was in response to individual robberies in which a man using the name Mike Brown 23 lured victims via the selling website LetGo and others.

The officers were parked near the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Soutel Drive when Ejon Davis and Elijah Davis, who was seen holding something in his hand in his front waistband area, approached them, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.

As the officers exited their vehicle, they identified themselves while giving verbal commands for the two men to get on the ground. During the encounter, Ejon Davis complied with the commands and was taken into custody. Police said he had a loaded firearm in his possession at the time he was detained.

Elijah Davis did not comply with the commands and ran off, the Sheriff's Office said. Officer K.L. Semones chased him for a short distance, so he was out of the sight of the other officers, but he could be heard yelling, "gun," the Sheriff's Office said.

Semones then fired his agency-issued rifle at Elijah Davis, striking him multiple times, police said. Elijah Davis was taken to UF Health hospital, where he remained in stable condition as of late Monday afternoon.

Waters said a .38-caliber and .380-caliber semi-automatic handguns were seized from the suspects.

No officers were injured. Semones, a three-year veteran of the agency, has two disciplinary actions in his personnel file. He has twice gotten formal counseling -- once for a traffic crash that was his fault and once for failure to take appropriate actions.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives with the robbery unit believe the suspects could have been involved in as many as eight armed robberies in the 48 hours prior to the officer-involved shooting.

Though the investigation continues into at least nine reported armed robberies, police said that the suspects have been arrested on multiple charges.

Ejon Davis (pictured) is charged with three counts of armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Elijah Davis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

According to online jail records, Ejon Davis was booked early Sunday morning into the Duval County jail, where he's being held on $727,500 bond. Elijah Davis' bond was set at $302,500.

Neither man has any prior arrests.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects or the investigations is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.