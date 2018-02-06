Police investigate complaints of bus driver attacking elementary students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating an incident involving a bus driver who allegedly attacked two Beauclerc Elementary School students Monday afternoon, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The incident report shows the bus driver got angry at the students while taking them home, brought the students back to the school on Craven Road West and put his hands on two students.

Police said a girl took out her cellphone to record the incident and, at some point, the bus driver allegedly elbowed the student in the chest, took her phone and shook her.

According to the police report, the driver then punched a boy in the face and stomach with a closed fist.

Investigators said a teacher inside a classroom ran outside after hearing the students screaming and saw the bus driver yelling, with his hands on the boy's shoulder.

The teacher told police that the bus driver then drove off with the girl's cellphone and the boy's inhaler.

Police said they didn't see any visible injuries on the two students.

The mother of the boy, Shawniece Mathis-Washington, sent News4Jax photos of minor scratches on her son's face.

"Two kids got beat on that bus. And Jacksonville, Duval County needs to know what happened to these kids," Mathis-Washington said Tuesday. "Everybody needs to know what these bus people are doing. They're not actually investigating who they're hiring."

READ: Letter sent to parents of Beauclerc Elementary School students after incident

School officials said the driver has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Sheriff's Office and Durham School Services, the private company that hires bus drivers for Duval County Public Schools, continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.