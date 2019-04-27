Police: Teen with autism drowns in Mandarin neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager with autism drowned Friday in a Mandarin neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded about 6:20 p.m. to a report of a drowning on Chariot Lane at Loretto Road, just west of San Jose Boulevard.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mike Wilcox said a 17-year-old boy with autism was taken to a hospital, where he died.

It's unknown who found the teen.

The Sheriff's Office and the Department of Children and Families are investigating, but Wilcox said no foul play is suspected.

