Police investigate man found shot in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police were sent to investigate a shooting Monday evening on Jacksonville's Northside.

Officers got to the scene at the intersection of New Berlin Road and Gillespie Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. in Oceanway. They found a man in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, who was not identified, was said to have serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man told police he was shot on Pulaski Road near Dunns Lake Drive. Investigators said the man wounded may know the person who shot him.

There was no information provided by police on the shooter, and no arrests were announced.

