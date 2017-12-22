Jacksonville police identify man killed in Woodstock shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in the Woodstock neighborhood on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the shooting on Fourth Street Circle, just off Melson Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office.

That's where police said they found 35-year-old Doran Moore lying in a driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Moore died at the scene.

A second shooting victim later showed up at UF Health hospital. That person, whom police believe was involved in the same shooting, is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

