2 people found dead in North Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were found dead Saturday at a home in Jacksonville's Riverview neighborhood, authorities said.

Police were called to the home near Madison Avenue and Broom Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators do not suspect foul play, but did not elaborate on the nature of the deaths.

Family identified one of the men who died to News4Jax Sunday. Grace Theiss says her husband, Joe, wasn't inside the house when she woke up on Saturday.

Theiss said she walked into the garage, which had been remodeled into a bar space and found them both unresponsive.

She said police told her carbon monoxide might be the cause of death, but they won't have an exact cause until they get autopsy results.

"They had a little fireplace heater that was hooked up to a propane tank," Theiss said.

Theiss also has two daughters.

