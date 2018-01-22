2 men found dead in North Jacksonville died from accidental drug overdose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The two men who were found dead Dec. 23 in a garage at a home in Jacksonville's Riverview neighborhood died from an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report.

Police were called to the home near Madison Avenue and Broom Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators do not suspect foul play but did not elaborate on the nature of the deaths. The autopsy lists the two men, Josh Boland, 43, and Joe Theiss, 56, died from accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl.

Grace Theiss says her husband wasn't inside the house when she woke up. She said she walked into the garage, which had been remodeled into a bar space and found them both unresponsive.

Theiss said police told her carbon monoxide might be the cause of death, but they wouldn't have an exact cause until they got autopsy results.

"They had a little fireplace heater that was hooked up to a propane tank," Theiss said.

According to the medical examiner, both men had carbon monoxide concentration in their blood that was considered in the normal range.

