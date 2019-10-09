2 people stabbed in Springfield, suspect taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were stabbed Tuesday night in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood and rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The scene was on Boulevard Street near the intersection of West 10th Street. Investigators were sent to the area at about 10 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, both people, who were not identified, had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. A suspect was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office said there was no threat to the public.

