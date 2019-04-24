Foul play suspected in death behind Brentwood tire shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An injured man found behind a business on North Main Street died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police believe foul play is suspected.

Officers were called to the vacant lot behind a tire shop where someone in the area found the man Wednesday around 1 a.m.

The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of death. They are searching the area for surveillance cameras and any other clues that may lead to what unfolded.

