Man shot twice in Phoenix neighborhood, expected to survive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man in the Phoenix neighborhood, Sunday evening.

Officers said they found a man in front of truck with two gunshot wounds in the grass on the corner of 16th and Liberty Street.

The man was shot in the neck and the upper leg.

Witnesses said they saw a red vehicle leaving the scene. There were at least 10-15 shots fired​. Investigators believe the car pulled up to him, and a shooter got out of the car.

Police said a truck and a home on the corner were also hit by bullets.

The shooting victim was taken to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries​. Police said there were no other victims.

