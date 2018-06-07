Police investigate shooting near Chinese restaurant on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon near a Chinese restaurant on the city's Westside.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Ying's Chinese Takee Outee on 103rd Street, across the street from the Walmart store just east of Interstate 295.

Witnesses told News4Jax that they heard up to eight gunshots. Police confirmed a person was shot.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding the restaurant, which is next-door to a day care.

Staff said the shooting victim ran to the day care for help, and they called 911.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

I just spoke with the parent who took the shooting victim and his friend to the hospital. She says the person that was shot is a teen boy. She says on the way to the hospital he kept saying "Please mam don't let me Die, don't let me die." @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/gWRBl8CQNl — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) June 7, 2018

