Police: Mom's boyfriend, son injured in shooting in Panama Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police say two men were injured in a shooting in Panama Park on Monday night.

According to an officer, the shooting took place at a home on East 47th Street. Police said one of the men shot is believed to be dating the other man's mother.

There were other people inside of the home, but only the two men were injured in the shooting, police said.

An officer at the scene told News4Jax, one of the men was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the arm.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where one man is in critical condition. The other man was said to be in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.