Police: Jacksonville woman arrested after 7 children found in filthy home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has been charged with child neglect after trash, roaches and urine were found throughout her home and seven children were found living inside, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shona Baker, 35, was arrested at her Jacksonville apartment. The arrest report states that the Department of Children and Families removed all seven of the children who were at the home. The children were between the ages of 2 and 12.

News4Jax visited Baker's listed address Tuesday. When she answered the door, she identified herself as the mother of the children. It appeared she was in the middle of cleaning her apartment.

“It's messed up, but I’m OK. I’m making it day by day. I’m living," Baker said.

According to the police report, when a DCF investigator did a weekly check on the apartment Thursday, they found the floors were covered in filth.

Police said multiple walls had exposed beams, and that there was an unprotected window where a child could easily crawl out on the third floor.

Baker said she plans to clean up her home so she can get her children back.

"Get myself together. That's what I'm going to do," Baker said.

She had a message for other single mothers.

"All I can tell young girls that have kids and take care of them. It ain't easy, it's not. It's hard. It's real hard," Baker said.

Baker said her children are in a safe place. She hopes to see them again soon.

