Police: Jacksonville woman choked in Riverside jogger attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman's evening jog in Brooklyn took an unexpected turn Thursday when she was attacked along the Northbank Riverwalk.

The 35-year-old victim was running along the sidewalk behind the Winston Family YMCA about 7 p.m. when she was accosted by a stranger who blocked her path, according to an incident report.

"You coming at me?" the stranger shouted before lunging toward the woman and grabbed her by the throat, the victim told police.

A scuffle ensued.

The victim said she was able to shake her attacker, who by her account did not appear to be in her right mind and may have been intoxicated.

She said her attacker then took off running south down the Riverwalk without saying another word. Police did not locate the attacker, who was wearing a blue jacket and backpack.

The victim escaped with two abrasions on her neck, the report said. She refused medical treatment.

Two joggers who spoke with News4Jax reporter Elizabeth Campbell said they don't feel safe jogging alone in that neighborhood at night. They said that's why they run in pairs during the day.

