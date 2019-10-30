Police looking for missing man who lives near Tallyrand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Tuesday night tracking down a missing 60-year-old man.

William Blume, police said, typically travels on foot and lives on East 31st Street. He's said to go by the nickname Bubba.

Blume is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and blonde/gray hair. It's unclear what clothing he was last seen wearing.

If seen, call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

